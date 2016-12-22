Fiji Time: 5:38 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Show what you have, Fiji Baabas told

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 3:50PM THE Fiji Baabas team players need to show what they have to offer for the team, says Vodafone Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka.

Cawanibuka had been helping the side in training from this week.

"We want to see their fitness levels and work capacities, skill sets and how they play the game, mental toughness and attitude needed to make it into the national 7s team and if they can develop into world class 7s players for Fiji," he said.

The side is preparing for Sudamerica's 7s tournament in Argentina and Chile.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Critical two rushed to hospital
  2. Delai graduates
  3. Landslide displaces gravesite
  4. Rakiraki businesses lament their losses
  5. Flooding solution to be investigated
  6. Savou takes over from Cawanibuka
  7. Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire
  8. $10.7m bill
  9. Local models to be chosen for international pageant
  10. Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Waqa farewelled in Nadera Friday (16 Dec)
  10. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)