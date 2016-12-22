Show what you have, Fiji Baabas told

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka talks to Fiji Babas 7s players during their training at Bidesi Park in Suva this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:50PM THE Fiji Baabas team players need to show what they have to offer for the team, says Vodafone Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka.

Cawanibuka had been helping the side in training from this week.

"We want to see their fitness levels and work capacities, skill sets and how they play the game, mental toughness and attitude needed to make it into the national 7s team and if they can develop into world class 7s players for Fiji," he said.

The side is preparing for Sudamerica's 7s tournament in Argentina and Chile.