ComPol: Officers must work within the law

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 3:42PM FIJIAN Police officers were reminded today to draw the line and conduct their work according to the laws that govern them at all times.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho stressed this point while officiating at the closing of the Constable Qualifying Course at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova this afternoon.

Brig-Gen Qiliho assured his officers that he would stand up for his officers who had been subjected to complaints if they had done the right thing.

However, he said he would not hesitate to have officers removed if they were going to be dishonest with their work.

He reiterated the need for all officers to honour and take pride in the policing profession.

"There is great power that comes with the uniform you and I wear, and with it come the equally massive opportunity to abuse it," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

He said the life of a Police officer was challenging as well as demanding.

"As we are just days away from celebrating Christmas and welcoming a New Year, we will not be able to enjoy the same luxuries as everyone else by relaxing and enjoying the festivities, but will instead be required to don our uniform and continue to work."








