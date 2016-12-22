Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Friday 23 December

Vakaloloma, Padarath appear for forgery

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 3:37PM FIJI lawyer Aseri Vakaloloma and businessman Benjamin Padarath appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning on charges of forgery.

The duo who are charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili, each charged with one count of forgery.

Mr Vakaloloma appeared in person while Barbara Malimali appeared for Mr Padarath.

Sera Fatafehi appeared for FICAC.

It is alleged that between October 14 and October 31 in 2009, the men forged the Articles of Association of BECP Engineering Construction Fiji Ltd.

They allegedly did this by creating a page and altering the particulars of subscribers from Adishwar Padarath of 57 Duncan Rd, Domain, Suva, to Voreqe Bainimarama of 228 Ratu Sukuna Rd, Domain, Suva.

Mr Vakaloloma allegedly signed as a witness to the signature while Mr Padarath is alleged to have signed as one of the subscribers.

The matter has been adjourned to January 13 next year to fix a hearing date.








