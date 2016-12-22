President Konrote fulfils promise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote is pictured with Lilieta Lalakobau, left, and her family members during the President's visit at their residence in Nadawa today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:24PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote took time out of his busy schedule today to visit seven families who have family members deployed to Sudan.

The visit by Mr Konrote also included visiting children at St. Christopher's Home in Nakasi and the Homes of Hope in Wailoku.

The husband and daughter of policewoman Sera Lalakobau who is serving one year in Sudan were in for a surprise when the President visited their home in Nadawa bringing with him a basket of fruits and groceries.

It was during his tour to the Middle East that Mr Konrote told officers that he would visit their families before Christmas.