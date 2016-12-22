Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

President Konrote fulfils promise

MERE NALEBA
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 3:24PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote took time out of his busy schedule today to visit seven families who have family members deployed to Sudan.

The visit by Mr Konrote also included visiting children at St. Christopher's Home in Nakasi and the Homes of Hope in Wailoku.

The husband and daughter of policewoman Sera Lalakobau who is serving one year in Sudan were in for a surprise when the President visited their home in Nadawa bringing with him a basket of fruits and groceries.

It was during his tour to the Middle East that Mr Konrote told officers that he would visit their families before Christmas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Critical two rushed to hospital
  2. Delai graduates
  3. Landslide displaces gravesite
  4. Rakiraki businesses lament their losses
  5. Flooding solution to be investigated
  6. Savou takes over from Cawanibuka
  7. Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire
  8. $10.7m bill
  9. Local models to be chosen for international pageant
  10. Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Waqa farewelled in Nadera Friday (16 Dec)
  10. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)