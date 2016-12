/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The scene of the accident at Kalokolevu along the Queens highway. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:09PM FIJI Police say they are still waiting for further information from an accident involving a Blue Gas truck and a private car at Kalokolevu just outside Suva.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were still trying to get information from their officers on the ground.

It is understood the driver and passenger of the private vehicle were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Read tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times for a detailed report.