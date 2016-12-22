Affected Fiji schools receive stationery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students Viliame Matailevu (left) of Qalivakabau District School in Koro and Wiliame Gucake of Mualevu Village School, Vanuabalavu, at the donation today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:00PM FREEMASONS Foundation, in a joint initiative with Post Fiji Limited and the Ministry of Education, has donated stationery worth $55,000 to 1054 students on Koro Island in the Lomaiviti Group and Vanuabalavu in Lau.

The stationery packs include writing materials and a set of school uniforms each for every girl and boy from classes one to eight in the 15 primary schools on the two islands.

The handover to school representatives took place at the Post Fiji office in Suva today.

There were cash contributions from Freemasons in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malta, Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu and the United Grand Lodge of England.

The effort for the launch was coordinated by Lodge Fiji.

Freemasons treasurer Ross McDonald said the foundation was committed to helping children affected after Cyclone Winston?s impact and those were one of the ways they could help the families in need.

?We saw that there was a need to help children who were affected during Cyclone Winston and the plan for this initiative has been ongoing for the past six months.

?Prior to this, we?ve helped 40 students around the northern part of Viti Levu by paying for their school fees, providing books and sporting equipment for schools."

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education, Heritage, Arts and Library Services & National Archives of Fiji, Iowane Tiko, acknowledged the efforts by the organisations in providing stationery and uniforms for the primary school students on the two islands.

The shipment of donations is expected to leave Suva on December 28.