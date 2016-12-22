Katia to take a plea next year

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:51PM FORMER acting deputy official receiver at the Ministry of Justice Viliame Katia will take his plea next year.

Mr Katia who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne this morning at the Suva Magistrates court.

He was represented by Romanu Vananalagi while Laite Bokini-Ratu appeared for FICAC.

He is charged with three counts of abuse of office for gain, four counts of forgery, one count of embezzlement by servant, one count of false information to public servant, one count of unauthorised modification of data and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

All second phase disclosures are to be served by January 2017.

The matter has been adjourned to February 2 next year for a plea to be taken.