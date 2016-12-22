Accident victim dies

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:46PM A MAN who was involved in an accident earlier this month passed away at the CWM Hospital in Suva yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 52-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old along Vuci Road in Nausori.

She said the victim had been admitted since December 8.

"It is alleged the suspect had lost control of his vehicle resulting in a collision with another vehicle driven by a 70-year-old man of Nausori," Ms Naisoro said.

She said a post mortem examination would be conducted soon to establish the cause of death.