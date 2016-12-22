NDMO advises evacuees to return home

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:27PM ALL evacuees have been advised to return to their homes.

National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) director Akapusi Tuifagalele issued this advisory citing how the weather had improved and that all evacuation centres must now be cleared.

"All evacuees that are being accommodated at all the various evacuation centres in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu can now return to their homes and clean up their houses and return to their normal routine," Mr Tuifagalele said.

There are 2327 people taking shelter at 119 evacuation centres around the country.