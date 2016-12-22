FRA: Most roads open nationwide

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road works being carried out at 9 Miles. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 12:14PM MOST of the roads around the country are now open to the public.

A situation report from the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) this morning stated that most of the main towns were now open.

Most roads in Rewa, Korovou, Naqali, Taunovo in the Central Division, Rakiraki, Tavua, Nadi in the Western Division, and Labasa, Savusavu and Natua in the Northern Division are now open.

However, some roads remain closed in the four divisions and impassable at this stage.

FRA stated its contractors had started carrying out pothole repairs to get the roads back to a trafficable condition and were working to restore the main arterial routes.

"Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution during this time."