Savou takes over from Cawanibuka

VUNIWAQA BOLA-BARI
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 11:59AM JOSATEKI Savou will take over from Nacani Cawanibuka tomorrow in the Fiji Baabas extended squad training.

Cawanibuka also confirmed that Savou, a former national 7s coach who has been with the team for the past two days, will lead the campaign of the national 7s development side to the Sudamerica's 7s next month.

The tournament will run over two weekends in Argentina and Chile.

Twenty five players are in camp preparing for the tournament with the final 12-member team expected to be named by the end of this week.








