Fijian runners seek help

+ Enlarge this image Abhinesh Kumar (second from right) and members of the Jet Runners Club at a training session in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:49AM WITH Christmas two days away, a group of Fijian marathon and long distance runners are seeking assistance during this festive season.

They are members of the Jet Runners Club in Nadi.

Club president and former national long distance champion Abhinesh Kumar said their club, comprising some primary and secondary school students from around Nadi and the West, needed proper running shoes.

"Most of them come from sugarcane belt areas and villages. They need proper running shoes, and some do not have running shoes. All they have is their interest in the sport," Kumar said.

"A small help this Christmas would be their best gift in trying to expose their talents."

The club will start their 2017 season with a five kilometre road race on January 7 next year in Votualevu.