Fiji Time: 5:38 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijian runners seek help

MAIKELI SERU
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 11:49AM WITH Christmas two days away, a group of Fijian marathon and long distance runners are seeking assistance during this festive season.

They are members of the Jet Runners Club in Nadi.

Club president and former national long distance champion Abhinesh Kumar said their club, comprising some primary and secondary school students from around Nadi and the West, needed proper running shoes.

"Most of them come from sugarcane belt areas and villages. They need proper running shoes, and some do not have running shoes. All they have is their interest in the sport," Kumar said.

"A small help this Christmas would be their best gift in trying to expose their talents."

The club will start their 2017 season with a five kilometre road race on January 7 next year in Votualevu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Critical two rushed to hospital
  2. Delai graduates
  3. Landslide displaces gravesite
  4. Rakiraki businesses lament their losses
  5. Flooding solution to be investigated
  6. Savou takes over from Cawanibuka
  7. Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire
  8. $10.7m bill
  9. Local models to be chosen for international pageant
  10. Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Waqa farewelled in Nadera Friday (16 Dec)
  10. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)