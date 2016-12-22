Fiji Time: 5:45 AM on Friday 23 December

Good year for FASANOC: Mar

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 11:43AM THE Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympics Committee (FASANOC) says this year was a good year for the various sports in the country.

The major achievement came when Fiji 7s team won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

FASANOC chief executive officer Lorraine Mar said it was an amazing effort from the Fiji 7s men?s team.

"For its amazing effort, the Team Fiji Men?s 7s team has been recognised by several international sporting organisations, the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) amongst them, as the best male team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games," she said in a press statement.

It was also the largest Olympic contingent ever to leave Fiji shores.








