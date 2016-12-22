Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Police warn against con artists

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 11:38AM DO not be deceived by people making promises in exchange for payment, especially over the phone.

Fiji Police made the call after receiving reports about people depositing money into bank accounts after receiving a call from an unknown person claiming to hold a position of authority within Government and private institutions, with a promise of being able to deliver certain services.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said most complaints received so far were from unknown persons claiming they could secure taxi permits.

"We are, therefore, calling on members of the public to be wary of such incidents and not be easily duped into depositing large sums of money based purely on a phone call from an unknown person," Ms Naisoro said.

If you receive such a call, please do not hesitate to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or leave a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.








