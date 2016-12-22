Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji road death toll at 52

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 11:01AM THE road death toll now stands at 52 compared to 61 for the same period last year.

This after a road accident in Nausori claimed the life of a six-year-old boy yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the child was alleged to have suddenly crossed the road along Vuci Road when he was hit by the vehicle driven by a 57-year-old man.

"The incident occurred after and the victim was conveyed to the Nausori hospital where he was pronounced dead," Ms Naisoro said.

No charge had been laid pendind the results of the investigation.

Fiji Police director Traffic Mahesh Mishra yesterday said they were investigating the accident, and also what the boy was doing on the road at the time of the accident.








