Market by the seaside

+ Enlarge this image ROC Market stalls set up along Stinson Parade in Suva. Picture: ROHIT KUMAR

THE organisers of the ROC Market are happy with the response from the public after their stalls were set up alongside the Suva sea wall yesterday.

Market co-ordinator Ellana Kalounisiga said this was the first time the ROC Market had used the sea wall as its venue for the stalls.

"It's a first for us in terms of venue. The response from the stall owners is encouraging and plus the weather is favourable," Ms Kalounisiga said.

"The public too is showing a lot of promise and we have so many people visiting our stalls today."

She said because of public demand and request from the Suva City Council, they would run the market until Friday this week.

More than 68 stalls are operating for the three-day market.