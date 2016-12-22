Fiji Time: 5:36 AM on Friday 23 December

Council warning

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, December 22, 2016

THE quality of mobile phones being sold in the country by some Asian companies is not up to standard, says Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar.

She made the comments while responding to complaints lodged by consumers on the quality and backup services provided by two companies in particular.

Mrs Kumar said since there was a very high demand for mobile phones especially during the Christmas period, people would turn a blind eye while purchasing phones as gifts.

"People will go searching for gifts this festive season and the easiest form of gifts now days are the mobile phones. It's available easily and plus prices are cheap so people can buy them anywhere," she said.

"We have received complaints from consumers against two companies operating and selling phones which were not good and they couldn't provide quality backup services for their products.

Mrs Kumar said the council had faced difficulties in communicating with the two companies on the issue.

"We wrote to the traders advising them of the situation but in return they told us they will not take this letter.

"They were not even accepting the letter. Forget about getting a response from them," she said.

She said since the incident, the council did a company search on both the companies with the Suva City Council, Registrar of Companies and Investment Fiji.








