District rep urges caution

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, December 22, 2016

NAIYALAYALA, Ra district representative Meli Bari is pleading with villagers to adhere to alerts and warnings sent by Government agencies.

The district includes the villages of Drauniivi, Togovere, Nananu, Naseyani, Narauyaba and Rabulu.

Following torrential rain and flooding on Monday morning, some villagers were forced to take shelter at the Togovere Village community hall.

Mr Bari said it was imperative people moved to higher ground if they felt unsafe in their homes because of rising water levels.

"We are aware that a heavy rain warning is still in force and we are urging those who need to move to move," he said on Tuesday.

With most of the villages located by a waterway, he urged all parents to ensure the safety of their children during this wet weather.

"We've seen some children continuously playing in flooded waters and this could be risky. I am pleading with the people to respect the warnings and take precautionary measures where necessary."

The Silivakadrodro and Drauniivi rivers had burst their banks on Monday.








