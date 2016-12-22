Fiji Time: 5:37 AM on Friday 23 December

Village wants flood wall

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, December 22, 2016

VILLAGERS of Drauniivi in Ra are requesting assistance for the construction of a retaining wall along a river that runs by the village.

They say this is to ensure they do not experience flooding as they did on Monday.

Samisoni Tawai said this had been a long standing issue where torrential rain brought the possibility of flooding.

"For almost a decade we have been asking for help because this area is known to experience flooding and this is the first time in a long while there has been flooding of this extent," he said.

He said some villagers had lost housing materials that had recently been delivered by hardware companies under the Homes for Help initiative.

Lavenia Vuata, 50, said this was the first time in 12 years she had seen flooding as bad as the one experienced on Monday.

"At around 8am I looked out and saw the water level was rising," she said.

"My husband had just come back from work and we started securing our appliances but the situation is similar for a lot of the other families where floodwaters went into the homes."

As water levels started to recede by noon on Tuesday, Mrs Vuata hoped the rain would ease and that they would not have to face a similar predicament.








