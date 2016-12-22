/ Front page / News

THE Government has provided a boat for the villagers of Qamea Island to transport the sick and those seeking medical check-ups to the hospital on Taveuni.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the only health centre on Qamea was damaged by a landslide on Sunday morning, which also destroyed 13 houses at Dreketi Village.

"Our team has just returned from Qamea after making its assessment," she said.

Ms Akbar said the boat would be used for the short term while a permanent solution was sought.

"This is just until we can get everything sorted out," she said.