Ministry checks on its facilities

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry is in the process of determining the damage caused and the repairs needed to its health centres and facilities around the country.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Philip Davies, said the health centre on Qamea, off the north-eastern coast of Vanua Levu, was the only confirmed facility that was badly damaged as of Tuesday this week.

"The minister has asked us to check what repairs are needed," he said.

"We should have a better picture of that in a couple of days because obviously we need to speak to the people on the ground to find out what damage has been done. So far, there are only a few places that have been badly hit. The health centre on Qamea was badly damaged, but generally speaking we are lucky that damage was not as bad as during (Severe Tropical) Cyclone Winston."

Mr Davies called on the general public to be cautious and alert to avoid health-related incidents.