Flood 'devastating'

+ Enlarge this image People in knee deep waters cross the flood waters at Waila in Nausori yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE recent flooding was one of the most devastating that Akash Nand experienced during his 18-year stay at Waila in Nausori.

The flooding, which sta­r­­ted late Saturday afternoon and lasted until Tuesday, caused a lot of damage to properties.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Nand said he did not expect water levels to rise to such heights in the area.

"I was really surprised to see the water level. We saw the nearby Waimanu River flooding very quickly. Even during (Severe) Tropical Cyclone Winston we didn't have water levels like this," he said.

"During the afternoon the water started to come into my house and my neighbour's residence. It was still raining so we got all our stuff and put it in higher places.

"But we still couldn't save much because they were damaged by the water. We could see people using boats to travel past the area and police were patrolling the area."

An emotional Mr Nand said it was sad to see people lose their belongings just before Christmas.

"Many of us were looking forward to spending Christmas together with family and neighbours, but now I think during Christmas we have to spend it cleaning and drying our belongings," he said.

He said his family had already done their Christmas shopping, but all their food was damaged by the floods.

"I had done my shopping for Christmas, but I didn't know it would all be lost in a matter of days. I think we will have a quiet Christmas now and look forward to the new year with optimism."

Mr Nand said it would cost him $3000 to repair the damage to his house.