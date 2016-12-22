Call to support and nurture young talents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Laisa Vulakoro (right) is joined by members of the public during the Rise Up Fiji concert in Suva in March this year. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

LABELLED Fiji's answer to Australian music diva Renee Geyer by her peers, Laisa Vulakoro was destined for greatness from the moment she stepped into the limelight on the local music scene in the early 1980s.

From her early beginnings in church, she went on to stamp her mark in the Fiji music industry, becoming a household name and a recognisable face on and off-stage.

Her music style incorporates a unique blend of traditional Fijian music, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock.

With origins in the small island of Yacata in Cakaudrove, Laisa has performed with stars like Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes.

Since exiting the mainstream music industry, the Vude Queen, as she is known locally, is normally seen regularly at major national events.

At the same time she has developed a new passion for guiding budding stars, a role that she feels falls on the shoulders of all established musicians.

I recently met Laisa and her troupe of young performers during the Koro Sun Music Festival.

History

Born on the remote island of Yacata, Laisa believes that anything is possible if one puts his or her heart to it, adding that if an island girl like her could make it big in the music industry then anybody can.

With a singing experience of more than 30 years she has recorded 17 albums, arranging, composing and writing her own songs.

Being the youngest from a family of eight girls and six boys, Laisa said she was continuing the Vulakoro legacy when she decided to make a career out of show business. She says music is in her blood because her father, Delai Vulakoro, was a choir master and lay preacher.

Her early experiences of singing were in church and her family members all sang.

Laisa's late father and a few of her brothers were also songwriters.

Among some of her many contributions to the music industry in Fiji, Laisa was director of the Fiji Performing Rights Association, which is a non-profit organisation that protects the rights of composers in Fiji.

She still holds an executive position in the association along with other local artistes like Seru Serevi.

In recognition of her endless contributions to charity, she was awarded a Fiji Independence Medal in 1996, an award given only to outstanding Fiji citizens and in 2003 the French Government awarded her the title of "Chevallier of Fine Art and Literature."

Her versatility and talent has enabled her to sing many styles of music with her stage presence making her the complete entertainer.

Savusavu

Laisa says that her love for the town has always been renewed whenever she sets foot in Fiji's Hidden Paradise.

"I have always performed in the past in Savusavu and I remember well performing here in 2005 and 2006 before the coup happened and that put a stop to those concerts," she said.

"It used to be memorable events performing in the strings of hotels along Savusavu Town.

"However, last year a few friends in the tourism industry headed by the then Koro Sun Hotel manager Ratu Joe Rayawa approached me and requested if we could start the concert again and turn it into a music carnival."

Laisa said that in its second year the carnival has been quite a success.

"I have always felt that it's my duty to help budding musicians find their footing in the industry and this carnival was just the right platform to do this.

"The concept of supporting young artistes has always interested me, especially when we consider the range of musical talents out there with our young people.

"Bringing these young talents to this concert is just the right place to expose their talents and give them a taste of the real deal."

Laisa said that such experiences would boost the confidence of young musicians and she praised The Fiji Times for its support for young talents through the Kaila! Star Search competition.

"For a mainstream media organisation, The Fiji Times has done so much for the industry and the Kaila! Star Search competition is an amazing avenue for unknown youngsters to perform and make their presence known."

Support for young talents

Laisa has always strongly believed that senior musicians owed it to young budding stars to guide them through the industry.

"I think it is the nurturing instinct that makes me feel this way, but I always take it upon myself to at least provide guidance and support to those stars that I sense have that extraordinary talent and passion for music.

"When you have acquired 35 years of experience and have gone through the thick and thin of the industry one cannot just stand by and see promising talents repeat the mistakes that one has made.

"I always count myself lucky for having been discovered and given the chance to expose the talent that I have, therefore I will not let those talents out there go undiscovered."

Looking back at her humble beginnings Laisa says she has always shared her first experiences as a young music artiste to inspire youngsters, given her humble background as an island girl with big dreams.

"You can do amazing things with dreams, but you have to be willing to put in the hard work to achieve those dreams. Nothing comes easy in this world."

Need for inclusion of music in education curriculum

Laisa feels that there is a strong need for music to be included into the education curriculum.

"Unless we do this, then and only then will we be embracing the talents of our children and nurturing a gift that God has given them.

"Not every child will go to school and become a doctor or lawyer. Some have amazing musical talents and there is a need to identify these talents at an early age and to nurture these kids to prepare them for the big stage.

"We have yet to recognise fully that the music industry is capable for earning revenues for those who have the passion for it.

"In Fiji at the moment music is offered as a subject at tertiary education level which is too late.

"Why can't we develop it from the early stages of a young person's life."

Laisa has called on children with musical talents to stay in school and get an education, but at the same time they should invest time to develop their passion.

"There are a few special classes and schools that are currently teaching music classes in Suva and it is encouraging to see this.

"More needs to be done when we consider the countless talents out there that are yet to be recognised and exposed.

"I always remind young talents that they can actually earn a living from their talents if they sharpen their skills and develop their passion for it."

Advice for young musicians

Laisa says while the older generation often frowns on young people with musical fortitude, the onus is on youngsters to develop their vocal and instrument skills and to show their elders that they are serious about their art.

"If music is your passion do not let anyone or anything stop you because you might be the next island girl or boy from a humble village waiting to make it big in the industry.

"It is always important to believe in yourself and your abilities and find your own voice sharpening your passion for the music taste you have.

"Respect for other talents is important in this industry because it will take musicians a long way."

Laisa says that since beginning her career she has always learnt to embrace and respect other musicians, adding that it has been something that has taken her a long way.

"Music is about sharing and if you fail to share your passion then you will not fully realise the potential that you have," she said.

"We need to have more platforms where our young talents can expose their talents and the Kaila! Star Search competition is one of these platforms.

"I even foresee this music festival in Savusavu as the perfect arena where talents in the North can be discovered."