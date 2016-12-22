Residents move to safety

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS living close to the flooded banks of the Rewa River were monitoring water levels closely on Tuesday afternoon as the Rewa River threatened to burst its banks.

Flood warnings had been issued for the area and many were evacuating when a team from this newspaper visited the area.

Vimlesh Maharaj, who was looking after his father's house just outside Verata Wailevu Village, said he had already packed his belongings to evacuate once he saw the waters reach his elevated porch.

"So from 3am in the morning I have been awake and I have been trying to judge the water level and how much it is rising by," he said.

"I have already packed up all of my stuff and once it touches my front porch, we will move out as well. The water level is actually steady now but at high tide we are expecting it to rise."

Mr Maharaj said the bottom flat of their house had already flooded and they were in the process of removing all their belongings.

"I advised my tenants to get their things ready, pack up your stuff, move on before it is too late, we do not wait for the nightfall, everything has to be done in the daytime.

"It is better to take precautions rather than to wait for it at the end. So you can see they are already taking the things out, moving everything away from here.

In Luvuluvu close to Wainibokasi, there were similar events with families already evacuating.

Luvuluvu resident Farina Khatoon, 36, was lucky enough to escape the flooding in her two-storey house but the tenants of the three-bottom flats were not so lucky.

Mrs Khatoon said the families in the ground floor flats were woken up by the waters from the Rewa River coming into their flats.

She said the area had been flooding since the weekend.