Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers in 'lucky' escape

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, December 22, 2016

"KEIMAMI kalougata ni basika mai na waluvu qo ni se siga tu na vanua. Me rawa ni keimamai vei rai, rawa talega ni keimami veivukei. Me keimami raica talega na vanua keimami lakova. Dou lako vaka yaduadua mai na draki suasua qo na neimami gauna. Ni sa botea mai na vanua keimami sega ni namaka me botea mai na waluvu qo."

("We are lucky that the floods came in the day time. So we were able to see who needed help and assist them and so we could also find safe paths out from the floods. These kinds of floods are a once in a lifetime event and the floodwaters came into areas of the village that we never thought it would.")

Those were the words of the headman of Naqia Village in Tailevu, Watisoni Koroi, on Tuesday.

Thirty-six houses in the village were flooded when the Wainibuka River burst its banks on Monday and flowed into the village.

"Na tamata vaka me kidacala ni se qai raica vakadua na vanua e sa yacova na wai. Kalougata ni tiko e so na vanua ni drodro. Toka na vanua cecere, vaka na koronivuli o Naqia SDA. Tu talega e so na vanua cecere taukena so na veivalevale e loma ni koro. E ra sa dro kina o ira na lewenikoro."

("People were shocked when they saw where the water reached. We were lucky that there were some areas that we could evacuate to. These areas were on higher ground like the Naqia Seventh-day Adventist School and other houses on higher ground that we were able to escape to.")

Mr Koroi said they were still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Winston and the floods had destroyed what little recovery they were able to make.

"Keimami sega ni kila e sa na vakacava na kena dede, kena qai rawa ni vakacoko taki tale na veika sa basuka."

The total number of people living in evacuation centres increased to 1716 at 95 centres.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Critical two rushed to hospital
  2. Delai graduates
  3. Landslide displaces gravesite
  4. Rakiraki businesses lament their losses
  5. Flooding solution to be investigated
  6. Savou takes over from Cawanibuka
  7. Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire
  8. $10.7m bill
  9. Local models to be chosen for international pageant
  10. Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Waqa farewelled in Nadera Friday (16 Dec)
  10. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)