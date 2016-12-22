Villagers in 'lucky' escape

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Watisoni Koroi the Tura-ni-koro of Naqia village points to the damaged crop after the flood yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

"KEIMAMI kalougata ni basika mai na waluvu qo ni se siga tu na vanua. Me rawa ni keimamai vei rai, rawa talega ni keimami veivukei. Me keimami raica talega na vanua keimami lakova. Dou lako vaka yaduadua mai na draki suasua qo na neimami gauna. Ni sa botea mai na vanua keimami sega ni namaka me botea mai na waluvu qo."

("We are lucky that the floods came in the day time. So we were able to see who needed help and assist them and so we could also find safe paths out from the floods. These kinds of floods are a once in a lifetime event and the floodwaters came into areas of the village that we never thought it would.")

Those were the words of the headman of Naqia Village in Tailevu, Watisoni Koroi, on Tuesday.

Thirty-six houses in the village were flooded when the Wainibuka River burst its banks on Monday and flowed into the village.

"Na tamata vaka me kidacala ni se qai raica vakadua na vanua e sa yacova na wai. Kalougata ni tiko e so na vanua ni drodro. Toka na vanua cecere, vaka na koronivuli o Naqia SDA. Tu talega e so na vanua cecere taukena so na veivalevale e loma ni koro. E ra sa dro kina o ira na lewenikoro."

("People were shocked when they saw where the water reached. We were lucky that there were some areas that we could evacuate to. These areas were on higher ground like the Naqia Seventh-day Adventist School and other houses on higher ground that we were able to escape to.")

Mr Koroi said they were still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Winston and the floods had destroyed what little recovery they were able to make.

"Keimami sega ni kila e sa na vakacava na kena dede, kena qai rawa ni vakacoko taki tale na veika sa basuka."

The total number of people living in evacuation centres increased to 1716 at 95 centres.