Villagers thankful

+ Enlarge this image Wailevu villagers packing cassava after the flood yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

VILLAGERS in the flooded Wailevu Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu said they were thankful the Wainibuka River burst its banks in the day rather than at night while people were sleeping unaware.

When this newspaper visited on Tuesday, villagers were still cleaning mud out of their homes and were taking stock of all their belongings.

Wailevu Village headman Opeti Tubuitamana said the village started flooding at 2pm on Monday and residents living closer to the river were forced to evacuate to houses on elevated ground.

Mr Tubuitamana said if the floods had come at night, it would have been much worse for the villagers,

There were five houses in the village that were flooded.

Mr Tubuitamana said they had harvested their first crop of bananas this month after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and they were counting their losses, yet again.

He said villagers were now salvaging and selling whatever fruits and root crops from their farms that were not destroyed.

Wailevu villager, Monoua Tokoara, 46, said they had experienced similar floods during Cyclone Kina and they were thankful that no one was injured.