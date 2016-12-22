Clear skies bring relief

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Naqia in Wainibuka, Tailevu were left picking up the pieces and cleaning out their homes after the heavy rains in the Central Division caused the Wainibuka River to burst its banks on Monday afternoon.

When this newspaper visited the area on Tuesday, villagers were cleaning mud out of their houses and had managed to begin drying out their belongings with the return of much needed clear skies and sunshine.

Naqia Village nurse Sokoveti Bose was one of those helping in the clean-up efforts and she explained that many in the lower-lying areas of the village had to abandon their belongings and rush to safety when the floodwater started rising.

She said they were able to take the lighter household goods and had to leave the remaining items to the mercy of the Wainibuka River surge.

"The flooding started in the afternoon and we were fortunate that we were able to escape. The floodwaters started to recede this (Tuesday) morning and we were able to come down and sun out our belongings and help with clean-up efforts," she said.

Sanaila Nacola, 28, said many of the villagers had their farms destroyed.

He said some of his livestock was also killed in the floods.

Mr Nacola said the floods brought debris from upstream into their homes.