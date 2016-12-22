Fiji Time: 5:44 AM on Friday 23 December

Homes, items lost

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, December 22, 2016

SOME villagers of Naibita, on the banks of the Wainibuka River in Tailevu lost all their belongings in the floods on Monday afternoon.

Naibita villager Silivanusi Daubitu said the floodwaters rose so fast and inundated half of the village that he had no time to collect any belongings.

The 62-year-old said his family of six barely had time to evacuate their house before floodwaters swept in and damaged all their belongings.

Mr Daubitu said he had a 23-year-old daughter who was confined to a wheelchair and had to be evacuated. He said they had to carry her to the village evacuation centre and were not able to save any of her clothes and their youngest child's school supplies for the new year were destroyed as well.

Mr Daubitu said all his electrical appliances were damaged and his plantation was completely washed away when the Wainibuka River burst its banks.

"The pineapples, watermelons, bananas and dalo were supposed to be sold to get money for Christmas celebrations but they have all been lost now," he said.

Naibita Village headman Manasa Rigamoto said the village had a population of 230 people and 30 houses were flooded.

"Half of the village is closer to the banks of the Wainibuka River while half is across the road on elevated ground. The half closer to the river was completely flooded yesterday," he said.

"There was one house that was swept away, but we are thankful that no one was injured."








