Villagers relive ordeal

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, December 22, 2016

"E VAKA ga e kabasu mai dua na dam na totolo ni wai, vuki bera kece, vaka ga e kabasu mai dua na dam, na kena totolo" (It was as if a dam burst, that was how fast the water rose, we were all late in evacuating to higher ground).

That was how Nabouva, Wainibuka, Village headman Poate Tamanivalu saw the floods that caused massive damage to villages close to the Wainibuka River in Tailevu on Monday evening

"Keimami sega ni dau va ya i liu. Waluvu i ke i Wainibuka keimami sa matau tale tu e na kena lako tu mai vakamalua. Io koya lako mai qo, Sega! E bera na maroroi ni ka kece tu i vale. Sa keimami dui taura ga na neimami sulu ka lako." (It wasn't like this in the past. We are used to floodwaters rising slowly. But not the floods on Monday. We were all late in evacuating, we only had time to take the clothes on our backs and leave all our household items," he said.








