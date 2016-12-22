$66k for WOWS

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WOWS Kids Fiji executives Viola Lesi (left), Don Sansom, Taholo Kami (4th from left) and Makrava Wilson receive a cheque for $66,000 from Damodar Group chief executive officer Div Damodar (middle) in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A TOTAL of $66,000 was presented yesterday to the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji foundation by the WOWS Div Damodar campaign to raise funds for children with cancer.

Damodar Group of Companies chief executive officer Div Damodar said the five-month campaign by the company provided the platform of disseminating information to the public on early detection practices to combat cancer and the types of medical assistance provided for children with cancer in the country.

"It was an eye-opening experience and, based on my own personal observation, a lot of people are not aware of these services and — even worse — they do not know that cancer is something that could be easily beaten," he said.

"While my campaign is over, I am happy to say that I will still be involved in charity work and will keep in touch with WOWS Kids Fiji.

"My motivation was providing an enabling environment for someone to have a second chance in life.

"This is what the campaign was all about with its focus on giving children a chance to battle the disease." WOWS Kids founder Taholo Kami thanked the company for its support throughout the campaign and said the funds would be used to help child cancer patients in Fiji with their medical, family and personal needs.