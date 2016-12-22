Fiji Time: 5:35 AM on Friday 23 December

Bula South Africa show

Charlene Lanyon
Thursday, December 22, 2016

BULA South Africa is the latest series to air on Fiji Television from January 11 and will bring South Africa to viewers in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Producer and presenter Ajay Bhai Amrit said the 13-part series was shot in South Africa and would feature a diverse show with highlights of the region.

"I thought we would try something very different. You cannot be any more different than going to Africa and bringing Africa to the people of Fiji," he said.

South African High Commissioner to Fiji Velelo Kwepile commended the in­i­tiative behind the series.








