Police probe road death

POLICE are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in a road accident at Vuci South Rd, outside Nausori Town, yesterday.

Director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said the driver who allegedly hit the boy was in police custody and being questioned.

SSP Mishra said police were investigating what the six-year-old was doing along the road at the time of the incident.

The boy's family declined to comment until the boy's parents, who left for Melbourne, Australia, a few hours before the incident yesterday were informed.