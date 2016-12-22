Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Landlady Anju Mala surveys the remains of her house at Yarawa Rd in Raiwasa after the fire late on Tuesday night. Picture: RAMA

A 23-YEAR-OLD man is dead and 10 people left homeless after a fire destroyed a double-storey wooden and corrugated iron house in Raiwasa late on Tuesday night.

The National Fire Authority said the Suva Fire Station team arrived at the scene at 11.49pm and found the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire team said the man was trapped inside his flat downstairs.

Landlord Anju Mala, who also lived in the building, said the dead man's wife and other tenants were at their home upstairs when they smelt something burning.

"We were chatting outside when suddenly the men sitting outside could smell something burning so they ran into our house and from the corner room we saw smoke coming from the bottom flat," Ms Mala said.

"We all ran outside and I saw that the deceased man's flat was locked because the wife was upstairs and I called her and told her to open the door so that we could maybe put out the fire from there. I told her to open the grille door so they could put water or something and she started shouting that her husband was inside. The grille door was padlocked and she had the key."

Ms Mala said they found that the door was locked from inside.

"He was trapped inside. I do not know what happened, but we did not hear anything such as screaming or anything from that man."

NFA said investigations were continuing to determine the cause of the fire.