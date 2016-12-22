$340k racket

/ Front page / News

A CONCERTED effort between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji Police Force and other border control agencies resulted in the arrest of individuals allegedly involved in the smuggling of unknown cigarette brands into the country.

Officers from the ministry's Tobacco Control Unit, accompanied by police officers, confiscated more than 100 sacks containing foreign cigarettes at a warehouse in the Central Division on Monday, with the confiscated items believed to be valued at $340,000.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) may be brought in to the investigation if the need arose.

"We're still trying to es­t­a­blish how the items ended up on our shores without the notice of border control agencies. I suspect there are more illicit trades prevalent in our country and yet to be detected," she said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg. What is circulated in the market is yet to be discovered. Our team is in the final stages of investigations and laying charges against all those involved."

Ms Akbar said the arrest and confiscation of the items were possible through a tip-off received from a concerned member of the public and she called on every Fijian to report any suspicious activity happening around them.

Fines for illicit trade range from $5000 to $50,000 and imprisonment upon conviction.