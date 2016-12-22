Group spreads festive cheer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of Pasifika Voices with The Fiji Times newsroom staff members yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE spirit of the box office hit Disney movie Moana was present in The Fiji Times newsroom yesterday as members of the Pasifika Voices sang hits from the flick and Christmas carols for staff members.

Pasifika Voices, who sang for the Moana production, entertained the crew at the newsroom with their melodious tunes from the movie and a selection of Christmas carols.

Bank South Pacific marketing department communications officer Salome Waqailiti-Levula said they thought to show their appreciation for the partnership they had with The Fiji Times and of the work done by the company during the year.

Ms Waqailiti-Levula said it was their way of spreading some Christmas cheer to staff members of the 147-year-old newspaper.