Floods destroy farm

A FARM in Qalitala, Sigatoka was destroyed by floodwaters on Tuesday.

The farm belonging to Ashok Kumar lost all vegetables destined for markets in the Western Division.

Mr Kumar's daughter, Poonam, said the farm was under six feet of water when the Sigatoka River broke its banks on Tuesday.

"The water reached the bottom of the power lines," she said.

"We couldn't save much. Everything was damaged."

A team from this newspaper came across Ms Kumar and neighbour Shonali Rekha who were at the farm to assess the damage.

Ms Rekha said most of their neighbouring farms were underwater including nearby villages.

Nakavika villager, Sailosi Nacewa said while homes were safe from floodwaters, root crops and vegetation were destroyed.

"We didn't expect the water to come this far inland," he said.

He said villagers were stuck in various places along the Sigatoka Valley as they waited for the water to subside.