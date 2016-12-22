Fiji Time: 5:38 AM on Friday 23 December

Farmers affected

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, December 22, 2016

THIRTY-SEVEN vegetable farmers were affected by floodwaters in the Sigatoka Valley.

The farmers, who are members of the Nabaka Holding Co-operative Society Ltd in Navosa, said their farms were partly damaged by floodwaters on Tuesday night.

Corporative treasurer Saten Dass said floodwaters had completely drenched acres of farmland, destroying vegetables and rendering newly-cultivated seedlings worthless.

"The river came up very quickly on Monday night and the floodwater damaged a lot of our vegetables," he said.

"We supply corn, English cabbage, long bean, eggplant and lettuce.

"Most of these were spoilt by water."

Mr Dass said in his own farm, pumpkin shoots were inundated with water.

"They won't be able to grow after all that water went in. I have about 12 acres of land and most of it was flooded."

His neighbour, Mitlesh Chand, said he had a fresh batch of English cabbage ready for harvest that was destroyed by floodwaters.

The Sigatoka River broke its banks on Monday night flooding most farmlands in the Sigatoka Valley.

Most crop and vegetable farms situated near the river were covered in water for a few hours before the floodwaters started to recede on Tuesday.








