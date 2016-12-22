Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Friday 23 December

Vegie supply to drop

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, December 22, 2016

VEGETABLE supply from the Sigatoka Valley is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

That is the prediction of vegetable supplier Saten Dass.

Mr Dass said the supply of fresh greens from the Salad Bowl would last a week.

"We're looking at enough supply to last us until Christmas," he said.

"We have been supplying eggplants, English cabbages, lettuces and long bean for a few weeks now because they are in season.

"But our stock for the Christmas and new year holidays was affected by the flood."

Mr Dass, a treasurer for the Nabaka Holding Corporative Society Ltd, works with 36 other vegetable farmers in the Sigatoka Valley.

"Most of the vegetables that I will be forced to harvest now will only be enough for this week.

"By next week the supply will drop."

According to agriculture officials, damage assessments have been carried out for vegetable suppliers in the Western Division.

Assessments have been carried out to most regions especially in the Sigatoka Valley where a bulk of Fiji's vegetable supply comes from.








