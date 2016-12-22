Fiji Time: 5:44 AM on Friday 23 December

Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, December 22, 2016

A VEGETABLE farmer was left stranded near his farm after the Sigatoka River broke its banks inundating most access ways along the Sigatoka Valley Rd.

Amish Lal, 27, was returning from Suva on Monday night after dropping off his supply at the Suva Municipal Market when he encountered raging floodwaters.

"I couldn't risk crossing the river in my truck," he said.

"I had to park the truck and then cross the river on my own."

Mr Lal said with the rising water levels, he knew that the damage to his five-acre farmland would be substantial.

"I knew with how far the water had reached that my farm would be affected."

He said after assessing the damage on Tuesday morning, he found most crops destroyed.

"I don't think I was expecting the water to come up that quickly.

"I lost about $2000 worth of vegetables from this flood alone.

"I supply mostly to Suva but I don't think I will be able to go again this weekend."

Mr Lal said most neighbouring farmers were also reeling from the impact of the flood.

"We didn't really expect it to be this bad.

"A lot of people thought that the rain had stopped."








