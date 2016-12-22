Roads blocked, boats transport people

/ Front page / News

LANDSLIDES around Rabi Island have blocked the road causing people to travel by boat from one village to another.

The landslide that happened on Sunday threw huge rocks, trees and piles of mud onto the road making it hard for people to cross.

Rabi Council executive director David Christopher said there was no casualty on the island.

"We are lucky that no one was injured and none of the school or houses got damaged," he said.

Mr Christopher said their only plea was for the Government to help them with some machines to clear the debris on the road.

"Right now all the roads are closed on the island and people are using boats to travel from their respective villages to visit the hospital and post office that are located in Nuku," he said.

Mr Christopher said food supply was not a problem on the island.

"Our food supply is not affected and we're lucky to have rain in the past few days which has filled our empty water tanks."

The four villages of Buakonikai, Tabiang, Uma and Tabewa have all been affected.

In a statement, the Fiji Roads Authority advised all road users on the island that all the roads were closed to traffic in order to clear landslide.