Flood washes land away

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, December 22, 2016

FARMERS along the Korotari farm area in Labasa were not happy after few acres of their farm land were washed into the river.

Korotari farmer, Jagdish Chand said he had worked hard after losing a few crops during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and now he had lost it all again to tropical depression TD04F early this week.

"I have lost so much and I am too sad to even think of starting all over again," he said.

Mr Chand said even if he had to start again next year, it would still take him six months to recover everything that he had lost in the flood.

"Half of my five acre plantation is now gone in the flood and all my vegetables and crops that were ready to be sold in the market are now no more," he said.

Another farmer, Shirideshwar Sharma said they had experienced floods before but that was during a cyclone.

"This flood is caused by a tropical depression but it brought in more rain and the flooded areas are just massive," he said.

"We cannot argue with nature but then again we will just have to start all over again next year but it's going to take a while to retrieve what we've lost."

Another farmer, Prem Lata, also shared the sentiments.

"We are already struggling and these few days of continuous rain really took away a lot of our vegetables, crops and including half acre of my four acre land has been washed out in to the river," she said.

"My entire farm was damaged from the floods and landslide and now we will have to start again."








