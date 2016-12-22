Help for school

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Education will provide the necessary resources, tents and temporary classrooms for students of Yadua Primary School that was damaged by another landslide reported in the North this week.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said the ministry was aware of the landslide that occurred on the island in Bua.

"We are now preparing to provide resources, tents and temporary classrooms, and also text books and other resources," he said.

Dr Reddy said the landslide on Yadua Island had destroyed the main school building.

"There was lot of damage done to the school, however, we are ensuring the people of Yadua that classes will resume on time in January," he said.

"The main school building that was destroyed consists of classrooms for Years 1 to 6. The concrete building collapsed and shifted away from its previous site."

Dr Reddy said the buildings were now completely covered with mud.

"The landslide also partly damaged the second building which consists of the main office and Year 7 and 8 classrooms," he said.

"A water tank at the back of the wooden building smashed into the classroom and destroyed it.

"The only part of the school building that remained is the main office."

There are no reports of casualties and no reports of damage to the teacher's quarters.