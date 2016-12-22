Frightening ordeal

/ Front page / News

TRACKS of massive landslides, fallen trees and new waterways are visible around the island of Qamea.

The heavy downpour experienced over the past week washed down part of the mountainous side causing havoc in the five villages of Dreketi, Togo, Kocoma, Naiviivi and Namata.

For the villagers who survived heavy flooding and massive landslides, this festive season would be a gloomy one because the disaster has forced many to start anew.

Villagers saw their homes crumble infront of them as they stood helplessly, some started crying out of fear, while others ran towards the sea in search of survivors.

A team from this newspaper took a tour around the island and visited villagers who shared heart-wrenching stories.

In Dreketi Village, 94 people are seeking refuge in a nearby settlement and are reluctant to return to their homes.

About 20 families have started to leave for new beginnings.

For 30-year-old villager, Asenaca Lisi and her family, the horrifying experience has changed her feelings about the only village that she has come to call home for many years.

Originally from the island of Bau, Ms Lisi is married with three children and has been living in the village since.

She said her eight-month-old son Eminoni Raqiyawa woke her up early that morning when he started crying.

While changing his nappy she heard what she described as a loud rumbling sound that seemed to come from the hills just above their home.

Thinking it was strange to hear running water in a village where there were no rivers, Ms Lisi walked to their window carrying her son and saw silt spilling onto the village lawn.

It was during this time that she saw heavy silt and water almost like a small creek passing beside their home.

While she witnessed the strange sight, she could still hear the loud rumblings from the mountain behind their house which she mistook for thunder.

What greeted her when she turned to wake her husband who was still sleeping with her two older children shocked her as the rear wall of their house had caved inward almost squashing the house.

"I woke my husband up and when he looked towards the back of our house he saw rocks and a sea of mud pressing against its wall and he shouted for us to vacate the house," she said.

"He ran to me and grabbed our baby boy as he tried to open our doors which were jammed by this time.

"I had woken our two older children and was trying to wait for the doors to open when I froze in horror hearing stones and soil crushing against the wall of our house.

"I do not know what miracle happened that morning that opened a door enabling us to run for our lives."

Ms Lisi and her family had ran right through the vacant house of the Methodist church minister and headed for the beach.

"It was when we had reached the beach that I looked back and saw the roof of our home on top of the minister's house which we had just run through," she said.

"We joined the other villagers and escaped to the nearby settlement of Natakala before travelling to my mother's village in Togo on Monday to escape the horror of what we experienced at Dreketi.

"I will forever thank God in my prayers for waking me early on Sunday morning, giving me the chance to save my family."