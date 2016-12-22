Fiji Time: 5:44 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rakiraki businesses lament their losses

Shayal Devi
Thursday, December 22, 2016

SHOP owners in Rakiraki are lamenting the loss of goods days before the biggest holiday shopping period.

After floodwaters inundated shops earlier this week, business houses were busy cleaning up to open stores before the weekend.

Among the worst hit was the Courts Fiji Ltd Rakiraki outlet.

Yesterday, staff from company branches in Tavua, Ba and Lautoka joined their counterparts in Rakiraki to help clean the store.

Staff member Nilesh Sharma said this was the worst flood they encountered.

"We have been cleaning for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) and we are hoping to get everything sorted by tomorrow (today) so that we are able to start our sales," he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Sanjeel Dayal and Mohammed Ali from Sigatoka Motor Spares' Rakiraki branch.

They said staff had worked hard to recover most of the products in the shop.

"We had about 0.5 metres of water in the shop during the flood," they said.

"We are in the process of cleaning up so we can get everything ready before the weekend."

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar thanked all those who worked hard to clean the town.

"With the assistance of the team from the National Fire Authority, we were able to clean about 60 per cent of the town and I am told the team will be in Rakiraki today and tomorrow," he said.

Mr Kumar said they wanted to see the municipal market and business district up and running by Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Critical two rushed to hospital
  2. Delai graduates
  3. Landslide displaces gravesite
  4. Rakiraki businesses lament their losses
  5. Flooding solution to be investigated
  6. Savou takes over from Cawanibuka
  7. Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire
  8. $10.7m bill
  9. Local models to be chosen for international pageant
  10. Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Waqa farewelled in Nadera Friday (16 Dec)
  10. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)