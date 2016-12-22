Rakiraki businesses lament their losses

/ Front page / News

SHOP owners in Rakiraki are lamenting the loss of goods days before the biggest holiday shopping period.

After floodwaters inundated shops earlier this week, business houses were busy cleaning up to open stores before the weekend.

Among the worst hit was the Courts Fiji Ltd Rakiraki outlet.

Yesterday, staff from company branches in Tavua, Ba and Lautoka joined their counterparts in Rakiraki to help clean the store.

Staff member Nilesh Sharma said this was the worst flood they encountered.

"We have been cleaning for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) and we are hoping to get everything sorted by tomorrow (today) so that we are able to start our sales," he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Sanjeel Dayal and Mohammed Ali from Sigatoka Motor Spares' Rakiraki branch.

They said staff had worked hard to recover most of the products in the shop.

"We had about 0.5 metres of water in the shop during the flood," they said.

"We are in the process of cleaning up so we can get everything ready before the weekend."

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar thanked all those who worked hard to clean the town.

"With the assistance of the team from the National Fire Authority, we were able to clean about 60 per cent of the town and I am told the team will be in Rakiraki today and tomorrow," he said.

Mr Kumar said they wanted to see the municipal market and business district up and running by Friday.