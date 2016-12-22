Unpredictable weather

/ Front page / News

THE change in weather is something that may not be easy to predict.

It was the case when Tropical Depression TD04F hovered over the country earlier this week, bringing rain and causing massive flooding in various places.

On Monday afternoon, the Director of Meteorology, Ravind Kumar, had said heavy rain and strong winds were forecast for the next few days.

Mr Kumar had also said that there would be periodic breaks in the weather "but don't be fooled".

"This has been one of the most challenging systems we have had to deal with because the eye of the depression was located to the west of Fiji while the cloud bands that were delivering rain lay over the country," he had said.

He had said that TD04F had continuously changed direction until late Monday when it changed track and began heading towards the country.

But with the skies clearing in some places on Tuesday morning, some people claimed that the weather information was incorrect and misleading.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Services warning of rain and flooding in some areas turned out true, especially with floods in some places where either no or slight rain was experienced on Tuesday.