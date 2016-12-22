Fiji Time: 5:36 AM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WAF works on restoring supply

Mere Naleba
Thursday, December 22, 2016

MORE than 50,000 Water Authority of Fiji customers are experiencing water cuts and intermittent water supply as a result of destruction caused by tropical depression TD04F.

This was confirmed by WAF acting chief executive officer Saman Ekanayake.

Mr Ekanayake said WAF engineers were working round-the-clock to repair damage at the Waimanu and Wainibuku pumping stations, which supply water to 50,000 customers.

He said at the Waimanu Pumping Station, which supplies water to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, a main pipe transporting water from the pumping station to the treatment plant had been damaged because of a landslide. Mr Ekanayake said the landslide on Tuesday cut off water supply to customers living along the Princes Rd.

"Water crew are addressing the damage, but because there is stabilisation problems in setting the pipe it could take up to a week to repair," he said.

He said WAF was sourcing water from the Savura Pumping Station in Wailoku, as well as Headworks 1, 2 and 3, but this was still not enough to meet the demand by customers.

Mr Ekanayake said electrical faults at Waila Treatment Plant caused a significant leak in delivery system, which also affected customers living in elevated areas.

"There are still areas in Rewa Delta underwater, 18 trucks have been deployed for water carting for both Suva and Rewa Delta areas," he said.

Meanwhile, in Rakiraki, a portable water pump has been installed which is providing water supply to many parts of the town area.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Critical two rushed to hospital
  2. Delai graduates
  3. Landslide displaces gravesite
  4. Rakiraki businesses lament their losses
  5. Flooding solution to be investigated
  6. Savou takes over from Cawanibuka
  7. Man, 23, trapped, dies in house fire
  8. $10.7m bill
  9. Local models to be chosen for international pageant
  10. Lal left stranded by the raging floodwaters

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Waqa farewelled in Nadera Friday (16 Dec)
  10. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)