WAF works on restoring supply

MORE than 50,000 Water Authority of Fiji customers are experiencing water cuts and intermittent water supply as a result of destruction caused by tropical depression TD04F.

This was confirmed by WAF acting chief executive officer Saman Ekanayake.

Mr Ekanayake said WAF engineers were working round-the-clock to repair damage at the Waimanu and Wainibuku pumping stations, which supply water to 50,000 customers.

He said at the Waimanu Pumping Station, which supplies water to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, a main pipe transporting water from the pumping station to the treatment plant had been damaged because of a landslide. Mr Ekanayake said the landslide on Tuesday cut off water supply to customers living along the Princes Rd.

"Water crew are addressing the damage, but because there is stabilisation problems in setting the pipe it could take up to a week to repair," he said.

He said WAF was sourcing water from the Savura Pumping Station in Wailoku, as well as Headworks 1, 2 and 3, but this was still not enough to meet the demand by customers.

Mr Ekanayake said electrical faults at Waila Treatment Plant caused a significant leak in delivery system, which also affected customers living in elevated areas.

"There are still areas in Rewa Delta underwater, 18 trucks have been deployed for water carting for both Suva and Rewa Delta areas," he said.

Meanwhile, in Rakiraki, a portable water pump has been installed which is providing water supply to many parts of the town area.