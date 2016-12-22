2327 in evacuation centres

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Courts Fiji staff member Nilesh Sharma cleans the company outlet in Rakiraki. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

A TOTAL of 2327 people are still taking shelter at 119 evacuation centres which remain open around the country.

National Disaster Management Office director Akapusi Tuifagalele said the Western Division had 1325 evacuees, the highest of all the four divisions in the country.

He said the Central Division had 406 evacuees, Eastern Division 230 and the Northern Division 366.

Mr Tuifagalele said general cleaning up had started in Tavua, Rakiraki and Sigatoka areas with assistance from the military and police.

He said electricity and water supply were slowly normalising.

Mr Tuifagalele outlined that the Prime Minister's National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund remained open.

He said the heads of various diplomatic missions were briefed yesterday on Fiji's situation and the possible assistance they could provide.

Mr Tuifagalele said the Australian Government had provided $20,000 worth of water purification tablets.