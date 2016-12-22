Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Friday 23 December

Flooding solution to be investigated

Shayal Devi
Thursday, December 22, 2016

THERE is a need for an in-depth study and investigation on the causes of flooding in Rakiraki, says Local Government and Environment Minister Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar said while studies had been conducted in the past, findings should also outline solutions.

"The other issue is that there have been a lot of developments in and around the river itself," he said.

"We will have to see and make things happen and this can only happen through a thorough investigation, not just a report, but an in-depth investigation so we know the reasons for flooding."

Mr Kumar said through conversation and consultation with residents in Rakiraki, a solution was to have the river dredged to avoid flooding.

He said this could be one of the options looked into by stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar said the Fiji Roads Authority and its contractors were working to clear areas blocked by landslides.

"There are some major landslides and it will take some time to clear, but my message to motorists is to be very careful in terms of speeding and safety."








