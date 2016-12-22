$10.7m bill

/ Front page / News

THE massive floods brought by tropical depression 04F in the past few days left the country with a preliminary damage bill of about $10.7 million.

Revealing this yesterday, National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) director Akapusi Tuifagalele said the country's infrastructure suffered the most damage, resulting in a preliminary damage bill of $8.5m.

Mr Tuifagalele said while teams were still out conducting damage assessments on the ground, the Water Authority of Fiji recorded a preliminary damage bill of $1.8m and the Fiji Electricity Authority recorded preliminary damage bill of $250,000 to its infrastructure.

He said while Sigatoka suffered a massive blow to its agriculture sector, the Agriculture Ministry would carry out its damage assessment on December 30.

Mr Tuifagalele said the health and the education ministries were continuing with their assessments.

"So in total, we have a preliminary estimated cost of damage of $10.7m," he said.

Mr Tuifagalele said while floodwaters had receded in most places, the damage assessment teams were facing difficulties accessing some areas as it remained flooded.

"Damage assessment teams are now on the ground to ascertain certain damage cost. They will move to other areas when clear."

He said a consolidated report on the confirmed damage bill would be ready by next week. Mr Tuifagalele has also requested people not to rely on Government for food assistance.

"But it is for the community themselves to use what they have already available rather than relying on Government to provide them with assistance all the time.

"So it's like a shared responsibility between the community and the Government."

He said people who had plantations could salvage their crops for the time being.