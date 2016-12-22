Landslide displaces gravesite

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A part of the house torn down by the massive landslide lies in desolaiton towards Mua i Solo in Dreketi village. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS of Dreketi on Qamea Island fear the landslide which displaced their gravesite may bring an outbreak of diseases.

While no coffins or human remains have been found, villagers have found tapa and mats used to bury the dead.

When a team from this newspaper arrived in the village, villagers were cleaning the compound.

Village elder Kiso Cama said the first incident happened two years ago.

With this second incident, he said they were all worried and scared for their safety and health.

Mr Cama said when the first landslide happened two years ago, human bones were found in the village area and at the gravesite.

"We collected all the bones and buried it all at the new village graveyard," he said.

"We relocated the old site to the new site after that first incident but now it has been washed down again and we need to do something.

"During the last slide in 2013, we had government personnel in the village to examine bones found during the slide before they advised us on how to handle the bones and bury them."

Following the landslide on Sunday morning, villagers saw tapa material and mats partly exposed from the pile of soil.

But the village elders have advised them not to touch it and wait for government officials to visit the site for inspection.

"After the landslide which happened on Sunday last week, we saw tapa poking out of the heap of soil brought down by the slide," Mr Cama said.

"By the look of the tapa it seems new and we are worried about the effects of the slide on villagers' health.

"The pile of soil is actually lying in the middle of the village which we use as a walkway to neighbouring settlements and villages."

Mr Cama said that apart from advising villagers to be cautious when using the walkway, there was nothing else that could be done.

"We don't know what to do with the human bones if we find it so we will wait for the government officials to come and advise us what to do," he said.

"I am worried about whether it is still safe for people to handle these bones even though it is our work to see that they are interred.

"We need advice from specialists and since the adverse wet weather persists we are worried that water seeping out of the heap of soil may worsen the situation."

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said she would liaise with her team before commenting on the issue.